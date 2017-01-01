close locales

Make all your photos perfect automatically with Artificial Intelligence

Perfect all your photos with one touch.

Photolemur has 12 smart technologies that help it to automatically analyze and adjust your photos. From faces and objects to colors, horizons, and the sky, it understands it all. And it works its tech magic from there.

  • Color Recovery
  • Sky Enhancement
  • Smart Dehaze
  • Exposure Compensation
  • Natural Light Correction
  • Foliage Enhancement
  • Noise Reduction
Special offer just for Product Hunters!

$50 $25 (50% Off)

5 licenses: Mac and PC
All Tools & Features, Free performance updates, You OWN the current version forever

Unlimited batch
enhancement

Let Photolemur help you with all sizes and amounts of photos. One simple operation will instantaneously transform any volume of images. Your memories are as precious as your time.

Tech
Requirements

  • MacOS 10.12
  • 2 GB of free hard-disk space
  • 2 GB of RAM
  • 1 GB of VRAM
  • Windows 8, 9
  • 2 GB of free hard-disk space
  • 2 GB of RAM
  • 1 GB of VRAM
Photo Enhancement on Autopilot
